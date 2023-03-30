UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Four Police Personnel In Lakki Marwat Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2023 | 11:17 AM

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attack

The Prime Minister has said the sacrifices of our police officers and Jawans in the war against terrorism are unforgettable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel including DSP in a militant attack in Lakki Marwat.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the sacrifices of our police officers and Jawans in the war against terrorism are unforgettable.

The Prime Minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a place in the Heaven and speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.