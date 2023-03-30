PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel including DSP in a militant attack in Lakki Marwat.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the sacrifices of our police officers and Jawans in the war against terrorism are unforgettable.

The Prime Minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a place in the Heaven and speedy recovery to the injured.