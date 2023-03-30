PM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Four Police Personnel In Lakki Marwat Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2023 | 11:17 AM
The Prime Minister has said the sacrifices of our police officers and Jawans in the war against terrorism are unforgettable.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel including DSP in a militant attack in Lakki Marwat.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said the sacrifices of our police officers and Jawans in the war against terrorism are unforgettable.
The Prime Minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a place in the Heaven and speedy recovery to the injured.