PM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Islamabad Policeman
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Islamabad Policeman Abdul Majeed who passed away due to stone pelting by PTI protestors.
Strongly condemning the incident, the prime minister emphasized that PTI had always resorted to violence under the guise of protests.
In the past, the same political party had also attacked the building of a state-run tv and broken the gate of the parliament house, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in Jannah.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to bring all those involved in the incident to justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rural women to shun quacks, opt for yearly screening for timely Breast cancer treatments5 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah9 seconds ago
-
Joint efforts by Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan lead to repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from ..12 seconds ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Punjab health deptt confirms 109 new dengue cases in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad50 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure shopkeeper1 hour ago
-
Man dies of heart attack in police station1 hour ago
-
Injured dacoit held after encounter1 hour ago
-
Four perished as car hits rickshaw1 hour ago
-
PTI's hidden agenda threatening national security: PML-N leader1 hour ago
-
Speeding car-rickshaw collision kills 4 in Kot Addu1 hour ago