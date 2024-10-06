PM expresses grief over martyrdom of Islamabad policeman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Islamabad Policeman Abdul Majeed who passed away due to stone pelting by PTI protestors.

Strongly condemning the incident, the prime minister emphasized that PTI had always resorted to violence under the guise of protests.

In the past, the same political party had also attacked the building of a state-run tv and broken the gate of the parliament house, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in Jannah.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to bring all those involved in the incident to justice.