PM Expresses “heartfelt Wish” For Lasting Peace In Afghanistan

Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

PM expresses “heartfelt wish” for lasting peace in Afghanistan

PM says that stability in Afghanistan would bring relief not only to Afghan people but to the people in Pakistan’s tribal areas, hinting at opening of border between both sides.

Mohmannd : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9tht, 2020) Expressing “heartfelt wish” for lasting peace in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that stability in the neighboring country was equally important for both Pakistanis and Afghan people.

“Peace in Afghanistan will not only bring peace there but will provide relief to the people in tribal areas,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Mohmand agency.

His words for peace come at the moment when Presidential palace in Afghanistan was under attack; gunshots and firings were heard during the oath taking ceremony in Afghan capital Kabul.

Imran Khan distributed Kifalat cards among lower-income people in Mohmand area and assured the natives that Pakistan would make all efforts to open Afghan border, so that trade could start and flourish in the tribal areas.

“Opening border with Afghanistan for trade would lead to job creation,” said the PM.

He also mentioned the difficulties of Afghan people in his speech saying that they had been facing difficult situations for the last 40 years due to continuous war.

PM Khan said: “There was war after war. Americans came after the Russians left and then there was continuous fighting,” . He hoped that the peace-accord would bring benefit to Afghan people as well as the residents of tribal areas inside Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah both took oath as Presidents of Pakistan—a glimpse of internal political rivalry and differences that may lead the country towards more worsened situation in coming days.

Political instability and fighting among Afghan people could lead the country towards more instability.

Last week, the US and the Taliban signed “peace-deal” to end years long violence in Afghanistan and agreed to release prisoners.

