PM Expresses His Deep Anguish, Sadness Over Ankara Terrorist Attack

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

PM expresses his deep anguish, sadness over Ankara terrorist attack

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep shock and sadness over a terrorist attack in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep shock and sadness over a terrorist attack in Ankara.

The prime minister strongly condemned the dastardly act and prayed for the families of the victims as well as speedy recovery of the injured.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan & the people of Turkiye. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

