PM expresses his deep grief over loss of lives in Lasbela bus mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in tragic bus accident in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed his condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

He directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

According to APP local correspondent, at least 40 people including children and women died when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Chanki Stop area of Lasbela on early Sunday morning.

A Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta carrying over 47 passengers plunged into a ravine and caught fire.

As a result, 40 passengers, including women and children burnt to death on the spot.