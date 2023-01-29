UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses His Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Lasbela Bus Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PM expresses his deep grief over loss of lives in Lasbela bus mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in tragic bus accident in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed his condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

He directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

According to APP local correspondent, at least 40 people including children and women died when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Chanki Stop area of Lasbela on early Sunday morning.

A Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta carrying over 47 passengers plunged into a ravine and caught fire.

As a result, 40 passengers, including women and children burnt to death on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Shahbaz Sharif Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Died Lasbela Women Sunday Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

3 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.