PM Expresses Pakistan's Desire To Promote Global Peace, Regional Connectivity
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.
In the meeting, the prime minister the prime minister underlined that as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-26, Pakistan looks forward to playing an active role in maintaining international peace and security.
He also expressed Pakistan's strong desire for enhanced regional connectivity and commended CICA’s ongoing efforts in this regard.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for CICA's core objective of strengthening regional cooperation as well as promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia through confidence-building measures.
The prime minister highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts, pursuing conflict prevention strategies, and developing long-term solutions to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the region.
Secretary-General Sarybay briefed the prime minister on CICA’s ongoing activities and initiatives as well as proposed vision for the future. He acknowledged Pakistan’s active and constructive role within CICA and expressed hope for continued close cooperation.
