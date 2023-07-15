Open Menu

PM Expresses Pakistan's Solidarity With Turkiye In Commemorating 7th Anniversary Of Democracy, National Unity Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan joined the brotherly people and the government of Turkiye in commemorating the seventh anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day being observed on Saturday, today.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that while recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, they paid their rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights.

"This historic & epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith & profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan", he added.

The prime minister further observed that the takeaway of the Day was that the nations could overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds.

