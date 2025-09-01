Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an address to the SCO (Plus), held in Tianjin, China, on Monday praised and expressed Pakistan's resolve to support President Xi Jinping’s landmark announcement to launch the Global Governance Initiative (GGI)

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an address to the SCO (Plus), held in Tianjin, China, on Monday praised and expressed Pakistan's resolve to support President Xi Jinping’s landmark announcement to launch the Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

He declared it to a historic step, towards a stronger multilateral system, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The initiative aligns with the UN Charter, and will help make the global governance system more responsive to the needs of developing countries, and address contemporary challenges facing humanity he added, expressing Pakistan's willingness to actively participate in the initiative.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chinese President, Xi Jinping for the successful conduct of SCO Summit and appreciated The Tianjin Declaration that he hoped will foster the shared goal of peace and prosperity in the region.

He also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to uphold the golden principles enshrined in the SCO Charter and "Shanghai Spirit" by advancing peace,development and connectivity.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of shared responsibility in the current climate crises whereby, underdeveloped countries like Pakistan are being constantly facing climate change induced disasters, even though their share in global emissions is less than only 1 per cent.

He stressed that the global leadership needs to shoulder the burden, further inaction will lead to more loss of life and livelihood.

The prime minister also emphasised Pakistan's preference of dialogue over conflict and resolution of all disputes through peaceful means. The prime minister, on this occasion, not only condemned the heinous crimes of Israel against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza, but also called for the immediate ceasefire in the region with the resolution of this dispute according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Laos People’s Democratic Republic, for joining the SCO family as a Dialogue Partner.