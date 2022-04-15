UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Resolve To Work Closely With Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2022 | 02:31 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to realize the shared vision of strategic partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan-Saudi relations are special and marked by exceptional trust.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their felicitation messages on his becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the United States said it look forward to work with Pakistan government to promote peace and prosperity in the country.

This was stated by spokesperson of U S State Department Ned price during his regular news briefing in Washington.

He said we have congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election and we look forward to working with him and his government. To a question, he said we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles.

To another question, Ned Price said he agrees with the statement of Pakistan Army's spokesperson.

