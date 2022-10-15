(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed profound grief at the loss of precious lives in an explosion at a coal mine in Türkiye.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he said, "I express our profound sadness at the loss of precious lives in an explosion at a coal mine in Türkiye's Bartin province.

""Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families & the Turkish people. May those still trapped are rescued at the earliest."