PM Expresses Satisfaction As KSE-100 Crosses 150,000 Points Mark
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the pakistan stock exchange (psx), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 150,000-point milestone.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market was a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.
By the grace of Allah, economic improvement has restored the confidence of investors and the business community, the prime minister said adding that the country was on the path to progress.
However, he stressed that more hard work was required.
He said the economic team worked tirelessly day and night to steer the economy out of difficulties.
The investors and business community continued economic activities in Pakistan even during tough times, which is commendable, PM Shehbaz added.
He hoped that with the growth of business and increase in investment in the country, more employment opportunities would also be created.
