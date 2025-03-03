Open Menu

PM Expresses Satisfaction At Continuous Decrease In Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index.

In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was a very good news.

He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation came to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation after September 2015.

The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.

The prime minister said due to the magnificent government's economic team efforts the economic indicators were improving with every passing day.

He said all the institutions were working together for the betterment of economy and promoting business and investment.

The prime minister noted that the improvement in macroeconomic conditions had started to benefit the people.

He was hopeful that inflation would come down further.

He said it was top priority of the government to provide essential items to the people at low rates.

Recent Stories

'Economic revolution is possible by promoting catt ..

'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'

28 seconds ago
 Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

30 seconds ago
 Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

3 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

8 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

16 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

16 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
 Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

8 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

8 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan