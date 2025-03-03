PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025)

In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was a very good news.

He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation dropped to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation since September 2015. The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.

The prime minister said due to the magnificent government's economic team efforts, the economic indicators were improving with every passing day.

The continuous improvement in the economy was the result of diligent teamwork, he continued.

The prime minister said all the institutions were working together for the betterment of economy and for promoting business and investment.

He noted that the improvement in macroeconomic conditions had started to benefit the people.

The prime minister was hopeful that inflation would come down further. He said it was top priority of the government to provide essential items to the people at low rates.