PM Expresses Satisfaction At Continuous Decrease In Inflation
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 08:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index.
In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was a very good news.
He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation dropped to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation since September 2015. The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.
The prime minister said due to the magnificent government's economic team efforts, the economic indicators were improving with every passing day.
The continuous improvement in the economy was the result of diligent teamwork, he continued.
The prime minister said all the institutions were working together for the betterment of economy and for promoting business and investment.
He noted that the improvement in macroeconomic conditions had started to benefit the people.
The prime minister was hopeful that inflation would come down further. He said it was top priority of the government to provide essential items to the people at low rates.
Recent Stories
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation
Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police
Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat
One held for electricity theft
'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'
Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation53 seconds ago
-
Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police55 seconds ago
-
Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat56 seconds ago
-
One held for electricity theft58 seconds ago
-
'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'24 minutes ago
-
Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate24 minutes ago
-
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony26 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot32 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco32 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman32 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan25 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation25 minutes ago