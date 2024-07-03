PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that it was heartening that ties between Pakistan and Russia were growing and strengthening through a shared desire and mutual resolve of both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that it was heartening that ties between Pakistan and Russia were growing and strengthening through a shared desire and mutual resolve of both countries.

On X account, the prime minister posted: “Had a cordial meeting with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of SCO meeting in Astana today. We exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in multiple areas of mutual interest. We also discussed the regional and international issues.”

The prime minister is on two-day visit to Astana, Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus summits.

Earlier, on the sidelines of these summits, he met with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.