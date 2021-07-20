PM expresses satisfaction over his billion tree tsunami drive

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a video clip of Bhakkar, showing thousands of trees on a vast area as a result of his billion tree tsunami drive.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over his billion tree tsunami across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the PM posted a video of a vast area in Bhakrar district of Punjab, showing thousands of trees. The PM the greenery was the result of billion tree tsunami drive.

He wrote: “In Bhakkar before 2019 & since our plantation drive. Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over 2 & 1/2 years. The greening of Pakistan for our future generations,”.

Environmental pollution is a major threat to the country as smog creates huge trouble for the citizens. Trees have been cut down in many areas of the country. Lahore which was known as the city of orchard is now epicenter of environmental pollution. There are brick kilns around the provincial capital. Gujranwala mostly has turned into an industrial district while Kasur and Sheikhpura have swollen to large extent. Societies have been developed in green areas.