UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over His Billion Tree Tsunami Drive

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:25 PM

PM expresses satisfaction over his billion tree tsunami drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a video clip of Bhakkar, showing thousands of trees on a vast area as a result of his billion tree tsunami drive.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over his billion tree tsunami across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the PM posted a video of a vast area in Bhakrar district of Punjab, showing thousands of trees. The PM the greenery was the result of billion tree tsunami drive.

He wrote: “In Bhakkar before 2019 & since our plantation drive. Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over 2 & 1/2 years. The greening of Pakistan for our future generations,”.

Environmental pollution is a major threat to the country as smog creates huge trouble for the citizens. Trees have been cut down in many areas of the country. Lahore which was known as the city of orchard is now epicenter of environmental pollution. There are brick kilns around the provincial capital. Gujranwala mostly has turned into an industrial district while Kasur and Sheikhpura have swollen to large extent. Societies have been developed in green areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Punjab Twitter Kasur Gujranwala Bhakkar 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

This Eid, Careem launches a new ride for your goat ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

13 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.