PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Implementation Of MoUs On $2.8 Bln Saudi Investment
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, emphasizing the significance of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in different sectors, expressed satisfaction over the implementation of recently signed bilateral MoUs for Saudi investment worth $2.8 billion in Pakistan.
The bilateral ties were discussed as Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a PM Office press release.
Recalling the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries, the prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan and said both sides were working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation.
The prime minister welcomed the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan and wished him a successful visit.
He also conveyed his greetings and best wishes to The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.
Discussing the situation in Gaza and the broader middle East, the prime minister recalled the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, and appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the event and also the stance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.
Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in unifying the Ummah to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel's genocidal actions.
Emphasizing the significance of bilateral cooperation in defence and security sectors, he said that the visit of the Saudi deputy interior minister and his delegation would help bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these specific areas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience as the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.
