PM expresses satisfaction over improved economic indicators of the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over improved economic indicators of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite COVID-19, it was great news on economy remarkable turnaround as our Current Account remained again in surplus of 447 million Dollars in last month.

The Prime Minister said during current fiscal year so far, surplus is 1.6 billion dollars as opposed to deficit of 1.7billion dollars in same period last year.

The Prime Minister said State Bank of Pakistan's Foreign Exchange reserves have risen to about 13 billion dollars, highest in 3 years.