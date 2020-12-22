UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Improved Economic Indicators Of The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:31 PM

PM expresses satisfaction over improved economic indicators of the country

PM ays during current fiscal years so far, surplus is 1.6 billion dollar as opposed to deficit of 1.7 billion dollars in same  period last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over improved economic indicators of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite COVID-19, it was great news on economy remarkable turnaround as our Current Account remained again in surplus of 447 million Dollars in last month.

The Prime Minister said during current fiscal year so far, surplus is 1.6 billion dollars as opposed to deficit of 1.7billion dollars in same period last year.

The Prime Minister said State Bank of Pakistan's Foreign Exchange reserves have risen to about 13 billion dollars, highest in 3 years.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter Same Billion Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 82 more people during last 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

10 minutes ago

Speakers for interfaith cultural exchanges to proj ..

1 minute ago

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

1 minute ago

Key elements of new US stimulus package

1 minute ago

Moscow Hopes UN Mission in CAR Will Play Key Role ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.