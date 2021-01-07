PM expresses satisfaction over improving level of exports

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that Pakistan has left India and Bangladesh in export, congratulating the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the level of exports, saying that it is going in the right direction and have left two important neighbors behind in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the status of the national economy and shared the figures of the current export level. He said India and Bangladesh remained behind.

He wrote: “I have received the regional export trends and this shows that, compared to our exports, the exports of India and Bangladesh for Nov/Dec 2020 showed negative growth.

I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement,”.

Pakistan’s economy is improving despite COVID-19 situation.

However, the public wanted the central government to ensure relief to it as inflation has taken over everything. The prices of essential commodities have gone out of the reach of the common citizens.