PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Inflation Rate Plummeting To 81-month Low
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over inflation rate falling to 4.1% which is 81-month low
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over inflation rate falling to 4.1% which is 81-month low.
He said in a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, macroeconomic stability was achieved but this was just the beginning.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was a welcoming progress that inflation rate came to 4.1% in December 2024. He said the government had launched a project like Uraan Pakistan—Pakistan's Takeoff that would put Pakistan among the leading countries of the world.
“Government is pursuing a policy of economic reforms.
The current account has gained surplus after 24 years. Inflation has come down from 38% to 4.1%, stock market has become the second-best market in the world,” the PM added.
PM Shehbaz Sharif added that the policy rate has come down from 22% to 13% and with the hard work of the government's economic and financial team, the economy was moving towards stability.
“We [the government] are aware of the people's difficulties, and therefore worked day and night to solve the problems of the masses. Insha Allah [God willing], the lives of the people will improve further,” the PM said.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa2 minutes ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center2 minutes ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II10 minutes ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to work for national interest2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to alleviate poverty, flush out terrorism: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Musli ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt cracks down on pollution2 minutes ago
-
AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s provincial government accused of suppressing opposition protests1 minute ago