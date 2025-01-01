Open Menu

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Inflation Rate Plummeting To 81-month Low

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over inflation rate falling to 4.1% which is 81-month low

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over inflation rate falling to 4.1% which is 81-month low.

He said in a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, macroeconomic stability was achieved but this was just the beginning.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was a welcoming progress that inflation rate came to 4.1% in December 2024. He said the government had launched a project like Uraan Pakistan—Pakistan's Takeoff that would put Pakistan among the leading countries of the world.

“Government is pursuing a policy of economic reforms.

The current account has gained surplus after 24 years. Inflation has come down from 38% to 4.1%, stock market has become the second-best market in the world,” the PM added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that the policy rate has come down from 22% to 13% and with the hard work of the government's economic and financial team, the economy was moving towards stability.

“We [the government] are aware of the people's difficulties, and therefore worked day and night to solve the problems of the masses. Insha Allah [God willing], the lives of the people will improve further,” the PM said.

More Stories From Pakistan