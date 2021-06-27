UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Inflows In Roshan Digital Account

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

PM expresses satisfaction over inflows in Roshan Digital Account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressing his satisfaction said that Roshan Digital Account achieved more milestones as the inflows of deposits crossed $1.5 billion mark on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates surpassing $1 billion.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted an index of SBP showing cumulative inflows of deposit in the Roshan Digital Account, terming it good news.

He further said that accounts and deposits had set new records since $1 billion inflow was recorded two months ago.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Twitter Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

10 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.