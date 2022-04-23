UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Law And Order Situation In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:22 PM

PM Shehbaz says the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the provincial government for ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that overall law and order situation in Balochistan is satisfactory.

He stated this while chairing a high level review meeting regarding law and order situation in Balochistan.

The meeting was briefed about the law and order situation in the province.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Prime Minister added that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the provincial government for ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Abdul Wasey and high ranking officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, the PM while chairing a review meeting on administrative and law and order situation of Balochistan in Quetta said that development of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the present government.

The Prime Minister expressed resolve to uplift development in Balochistan to the level of other provinces of the country.

He said the electricity shortage issue of the province will be addressed through off the grid projects.

He directed for ensuring monitoring of ongoing development projects.

The Prime Minister said the process of awarding scholarships to the students of Balochistan, which was suspended, will be resumed.

He said the people of Balochistan have the first right over the natural resources of the province.

He said capable workforce of Balochistan is a precious asset.

