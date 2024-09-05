PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Operational Preparedness Of Pakistan Army
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his complete satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of the Armed Forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region.
The prime minister, who was attending the concluding session of Army War Game, also acknowledged the Armed Forces' role in preserving the delicate balance of power, essential for peace in nuclearized South Asia, according to a press release.
He was comprehensively briefed on the recently concluded war-game and operational readiness of Pakistan Army, across the full spectrum of threat.
Prime Minister Shehbaz commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which would ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression.
The military leadership reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost.
It was reiterated that Pakistan Army remained fully congnizant of the prevailing security challenges and would continue to enhance its capabilities to thwart any aggressive designs against Pakistan.
Federal Ministers for Defence, Finance and Information, Chief of the Army Staff and senior military officials were in attendance.
