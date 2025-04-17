Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025 which was the highest in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025 which was the highest in history.

In a statement here, the prime minister termed the current account surplus a reflection of a stabilizing economy.

The prime minister said, "Thanks God, the current account surplus was $1.85 billion in the first 9 months of this fiscal year. The recent positive economic indicators are a reflection of the right direction of government policies."

The prime minister attributed the current account surplus to record remittances, increasing exports and the tireless efforts of the government's economic team. "We are striving for sustainable development of the country's economy," he said.