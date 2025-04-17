PM Expresses Satisfaction Over Pakistan's Record High Current Account Surplus Of $1.2b
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:04 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025 which was the highest in history
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025 which was the highest in history.
In a statement here, the prime minister termed the current account surplus a reflection of a stabilizing economy.
The prime minister said, "Thanks God, the current account surplus was $1.85 billion in the first 9 months of this fiscal year. The recent positive economic indicators are a reflection of the right direction of government policies."
The prime minister attributed the current account surplus to record remittances, increasing exports and the tireless efforts of the government's economic team. "We are striving for sustainable development of the country's economy," he said.
Recent Stories
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act
Fire breaks out at gloves factory
108-kanal state land retrieved
Khaqan urges to increase wheat price per maund
Religious affairs ministry launches comprehensive training for Moavineen-e-Hujja ..
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy ..
NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 2 ..
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers
35 Drug Act violation cases heard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner4 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of $1.2b4 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals4 minutes ago
-
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act4 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at gloves factory7 minutes ago
-
108-kanal state land retrieved7 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry launches comprehensive training for Moavineen-e-Hujjaj ahead of Hajj 20257 minutes ago
-
35 Drug Act violation cases heard26 minutes ago
-
Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic28 minutes ago
-
Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources28 minutes ago
-
Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road55 minutes ago