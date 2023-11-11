Open Menu

PM Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians Against Tragic Loss Of Innocent Lives In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM



Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and conveyed sentiments of the people of Pakistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and conveyed sentiments of the people of Pakistan.

"We stand firm in solidarity with Palestinians against the tragic loss of innocent lives in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said in his social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

