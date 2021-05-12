PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli oppression

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has used hashtags of ‘We Stand with Gaza’ and ‘We Stand with Palestine’ while sharing the message of famous linguist Noam Chomsky on the plight of Palestinians.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians facing Israeli oppression and tyranny.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan stands with the Palestine.

The Prime Minister also shared the hashtags of 'We Stand with Gaza' and 'We Stand with Palestine'. He also shared a post of famous linguist Noam Chomsky on the plight of Palestinians.

Earlier, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said Israeli bombardment on unarmed Palestinians was an attack on humanity.

Taking to Twitter, Shehryar Khan Afridi voiced his concerns over the heart wrenching scenes coming out from Gaza. He said Israeli barbarism is enough to wake up the deaf and deaf world.

Shehryar Khan Afridi regretted that Israel chose the holy month of Ramadan to attack Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen thanked Pakistan for standing by the Palestinian people.