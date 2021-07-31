UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Solidarity With Turkey At Loss Of Life In Wildfire Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:10 AM

PM expresses solidarity with Turkey at loss of life in wildfire tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressing solidarity with the government and people of Turkey at the tragic loss of life in the wildfire tragedy said Pakistan was ready to offer any help at this difficult time.

"We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time," the prime minister said in a twitter post.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Turkey Twitter May Post Government Share

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vess ..

12 minutes ago
 European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss ..

European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss 'New Phase in Relations'

24 minutes ago
 PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-mi ..

PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-minded in Sindh: SAPM

24 minutes ago
 Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: S ..

Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: Senator Buppi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.