ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former president of Pakistan Muslim League (N) women's wing and senior parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed.

In his condolence message, the prime minister said late Najma Hameed's contributions to the supremacy of constitution, democracy, country and party were unforgettable.

She was an embodiment of party ideals, principles, brave, affectionate and faithful personality. Her death was a huge loss to the party as she was a precious asset of PML-N, he added.

The prime minister further said that late leader was a close confidant and companion of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and late Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

She played memorable part during late Begum Kalsoom's political struggle with boldness and steadfastness.

The prime minister expressed his condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family including Tahira Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Late Najma Hameed was the elder sister of member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. Najma Hameed passed away on Friday night.