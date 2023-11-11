Open Menu

PM Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Interim KP Chief Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of interim Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

The prime minister said Azam Khan throughout his life served the people as a dutiful and competent officer.

He said Azam Khan's life would be a role model and a beacon for other civil servants.

He lauded the contribution of Azam Khan in effectively managing the administrative affairs of the province in difficult times.

PM Kakar said Azam Khan took all possible steps to ensure law and order and control smuggling in the province.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

