PM Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of PML-N Leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PM expresses sorrow over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of district president Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Islamabad Raja Waqar Mumtaz.

In his condolence message, the prime minister expressed sympathies and prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

