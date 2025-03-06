PM Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Former Naval Chief Iftikhar Sirohey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over demise of former Naval Chief Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey.
In a press statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.
He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members and paid tribute to Admiral Sirohey for his dedicated services to the Pakistan Navy.
