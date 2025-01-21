Open Menu

PM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Fire Incident In Turkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in fire incident in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire incident in a hotel in Turkiye.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the fire in a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in Northern Turkiye," the prime minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

52 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan