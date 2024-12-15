Open Menu

PM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Pakistani Lives In Boat Capsizing Incident Near Greece

December 15, 2024

PM expresses sorrow over loss of Pakistani lives in boat capsizing incident near Greece

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his sorrow over the loss of Pakistani lives in a boat capsizing incident near an island in Greece and directed that all necessary measures be taken in this regard.

Human trafficking is a tragic crime that claims many lives and causes numerous families to suffer every year, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM House.

He said human traffickers were a cruel mafia who exploit the poor by deceiving them with false and ambitious dreams.

The prime minister directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit the investigation report of the incident as soon as possible.

He emphasized that such individuals should be identified and given strict punishment to prevent them from committing such heinous acts again.

PM Shehbaz urged that concrete measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

