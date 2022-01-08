(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his sorrow and regrets on the tragedy in Murree due to heavy snow fall and blockades.

"All agencies have been mobilized. Army, 1122, Hazara division (KP) and Pindi Division (Punjab) resources are mobilized to open up and clear the blocked areas," he tweeted.