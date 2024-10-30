PM Expresses Sympathies, Solidarity With Spain Over Loss Of Lives In Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended deepest sympathies and solidarity to the people of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over loss of lives due to floods.
“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I extend our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the people of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following the tragic floods and loss of life.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” the prime minister posted on X handle.
He further said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the friendly people of Spain at this challenging time.
According to foreign media, at least 62 people have died in devastating flash flooding that hit southern and eastern Spain.
The torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country on Tuesday, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga.
