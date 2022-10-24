PM expresses 'unflinching resolve' to eradicate polio from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his government's unflinching resolve to get the country rid of the crippling disease of polio.

"On World Polio Day today, I reiterate my government's unflinching resolve to get rid of this virus through renewed efforts," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister regretted that it was "unfortunate" that polio still existed in Pakistan.

He said that polio, as a deadly virus, resulted in making the children disabled, stunted their growth and undermined national progress.