PM Extends Christmas Greetings, Highlights Values Of Peace, Brotherhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Christmas, conveyed his warmest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Christmas, conveyed his warmest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

In his message on Tuesday, the prime minister emphasized the profound teachings of Prophet Jesus, particularly his message of peace, love and compassion, urging all to reflect on these enduring values.

"Prophet Jesus preached enduring values such as compassion, kindness, mercy and wisdom, guiding people toward virtuous living and urging them to seek divine mercy", the prime minister said.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building. "On this day, we also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions made by our Christian brethren to the progress and stability of the country, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building.

"

Reaffirming the government's commitment to upholding the rights of all religious communities, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan remained dedicated to fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. "We will continue to ensure that every individual, regardless of their faith, can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective advancement of our nation," he added.

The prime minister wished that may this Christmas bring joy and blessings to every home and may the coming year be filled with hope, peace, and success for our beloved country and its people.

