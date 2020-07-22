UrduPoint.com
PM Extends Condolences On Loss Of Lives Due To COVID-19 In Bangladesh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:33 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan called his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and extended condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus. The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19.

Imran Khan apprised of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods. The Prime Minister also apprised his Bangladeshi counterpart about his Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries.

Imran Khan extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges.

He said Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region. The Prime Minister reiterated his cordial invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan.

