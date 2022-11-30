PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says late President was a wise leader and a statesman

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his profound condolences on the sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote, " I extend my profound condolences on the sad demise of former President of China, Jiang Zemin,".

He said that late President was a wise leader and a statesman. In Pakistan, we fondly remember him as a great friend who made valuable contributions in strengthening Pakistan-China relations