PM Extends Condolences On Sad Demise Of Former President Of China Jiang Zemin
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:28 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says late President was a wise leader and a statesman
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his profound condolences on the sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin.
Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote, " I extend my profound condolences on the sad demise of former President of China, Jiang Zemin,".
He said that late President was a wise leader and a statesman. In Pakistan, we fondly remember him as a great friend who made valuable contributions in strengthening Pakistan-China relations