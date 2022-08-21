UrduPoint.com

PM Extends Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, over loss of lives in traffic incidents.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the news of the loss of precious lives and the injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye.

The prime minister also condoled with the bereaved families over their losses.

"Saddened by the news of the loss of precious lives, the injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye. On behalf of the government, the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to H.E. President R T Erdogan, the bereaved families over their loss!," he posted.

According to media reports scores of people lost their lives and dozens injured after two separate traffic incidents in Turkiye.

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Traffic Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Media Government

More Stories From Pakistan

