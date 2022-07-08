UrduPoint.com

PM Extends Condolences To Japan Over Death Of Former Premier

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PM extends condolences to Japan over death of former premier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended condolences to the government and people of Japan on the demise of their former premier Shinzo Abe.

"I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif recalled that Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.

"Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan," he said.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead this morning while campaigning for a parliamentary election in the Nara region.

Shinzo Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

