Open Menu

PM Extends Easter Greetings To Christian Community

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM

PM extends Easter greetings to Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest greetings to the Christian brothers

and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of the Easter.

In his message on the Easter, the prime minister said:" The Easter is a profound celebration of hope

and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ,

one of the great Messengers of Allah, The Almighty, whose message of compassion

and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity."

This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness and peace,

principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said: "On this joyous day, I also pay tribute to the great contributions of our

Christian community, both in the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and in its continued

socio-economic progress. Their dedication and service stand as a source of strength for our

nation, and I am confident they will remain active participants in shaping a more inclusive, prosperous,

and united Pakistan."

At a time when conflict and human suffering persist in many parts of the world, the Easter serves as a powerful reminder to renew our collective resolve to uphold human dignity, build bridges of understanding, and foster lasting harmony among all people, he maintained.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

9 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

9 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

9 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

10 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

10 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

10 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

10 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan