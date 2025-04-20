PM Extends Easter Greetings To Christian Community
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest greetings to the Christian brothers
and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of the Easter.
In his message on the Easter, the prime minister said:" The Easter is a profound celebration of hope
and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ,
one of the great Messengers of Allah, The Almighty, whose message of compassion
and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity."
This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness and peace,
principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures, he added.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said: "On this joyous day, I also pay tribute to the great contributions of our
Christian community, both in the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and in its continued
socio-economic progress. Their dedication and service stand as a source of strength for our
nation, and I am confident they will remain active participants in shaping a more inclusive, prosperous,
and united Pakistan."
At a time when conflict and human suffering persist in many parts of the world, the Easter serves as a powerful reminder to renew our collective resolve to uphold human dignity, build bridges of understanding, and foster lasting harmony among all people, he maintained.
