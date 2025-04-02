PM extends Eid greetings to Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him.

The premier also expressed good wishes for the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to PM Shehbaz Sharif. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also enquired after President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed him good wishes.

The PM also prayed for early recovery of the President.