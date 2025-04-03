PM extends Eid greetings to Ch. Anwaar ul Haq with best wishes

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif telephoned AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him, it was officially said by AJK government.

"During the conversation Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq thanked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and extended his heartfelt Eid greetings to him, APP correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The duo prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and expressed their firm resolve to make collective efforts for the welfare and well-being of the people, he added.

