PM Extends Eid Greetings To Governors, CMs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 10:30 PM

PM extends Eid greetings to Governors, CMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday contacted Governors and Chief Ministers to felicitate them on Eid ul Azha.

The prime minister contacted Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fasial Karim Kundi and Govenor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on telephone and congratulated them on Eid and expressed good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also contacted President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and extended Eid greetings. He also expressed his good wishes to them.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan.

On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, the prime minister reiterated the national unity and harmony.

