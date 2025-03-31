PM Extends Eid Greetings To Kazakh President In Telephonic Discussion
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and friendly telephonic conversation
with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Monday
and conveyed Eid greetings and the best wishes to him as well as the brotherly
people of Kazakhstan.
During their telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations,
exchanged views on the upcoming engagements and discussed regional issues of mutual interest.
Expressing satisfaction with the growing trajectory of bilateral relationship, the two sides discussed
ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, economic, trade, investment, IT and connectivity spheres.
They also appreciated the increased number of bilateral structured engagements between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the cooperation between the two countries to its full potential.
While noting that a high level delegation from Kazakhstan would visit Pakistan in May, the prime minister
said that he was looking forward to the Kazakh President’s visit to Pakistan later this year and hoped
that such exchanges would help to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the
both countries.
