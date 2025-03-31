Open Menu

PM Extends Eid Greetings To Kazakh President In Telephonic Discussion

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PM extends Eid greetings to Kazakh President in telephonic discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and friendly telephonic conversation

with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Monday

and conveyed Eid greetings and the best wishes to him as well as the brotherly

people of Kazakhstan.

During their telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations,

exchanged views on the upcoming engagements and discussed regional issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing trajectory of bilateral relationship, the two sides discussed

ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, economic, trade, investment, IT and connectivity spheres.

They also appreciated the increased number of bilateral structured engagements between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the cooperation between the two countries to its full potential.

While noting that a high level delegation from Kazakhstan would visit Pakistan in May, the prime minister

said that he was looking forward to the Kazakh President’s visit to Pakistan later this year and hoped

that such exchanges would help to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the

both countries.

