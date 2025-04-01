PM Extends Eid Greetings To KP Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, extending his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.
According to a press release issued by the Governor's Secretariat on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his Eid greetings not only to the Governor but also to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wishing them joy and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.
The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to the Governor and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his kind wishes and, in return, extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him and the people of Pakistan.
He further emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the Federal government, are determined to work towards the country's development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM extends Eid greetings to KP Governor6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 18 emergencies on first day of Eid45 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris in March45 minutes ago
-
Health Experts Caution against overindulgence in Sweet treats after Ramadan46 minutes ago
-
Vermicelli traditional delight of Eid celebrations across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance1 hour ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day, recreational spots witness huge rush2 hours ago
-
One dead, several injured near club road Islamabad2 hours ago
-
4 killed in Tando Allahahyar road mishap13 hours ago
-
Targeted operation against dacoits underway in Katcha areas13 hours ago
-
3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident13 hours ago
-
Kohat city undergoes transformation under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's leadership13 hours ago