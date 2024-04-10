Open Menu

PM Extends Eid Greetings To Military Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PM extends Eid greetings to military leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid greetings to the top brass of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on telephone, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to the Jawans of armed forces that were safeguarding the country’s frontiers.

Under the professional leadership of the chiefs of armed forces, their Jawans were foiling the nefarious designs of enemies and terrorists, he added.

On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the prime minister said, the nation paid tribute to Shuhada and their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army Media Top

Recent Stories

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

13 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

22 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

22 hours ago
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

22 hours ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

22 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

22 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

22 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

23 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan