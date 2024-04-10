PM Extends Eid Greetings To President Zardari, Bilawal, Leaders Of Allied Parties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid greetings to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The prime minister also conveyed Eid greetings to other leaders of the coalition parties in the government, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister, on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, expressly thanked them for their cooperation for the betterment of the country.
“Your cooperation in the coalition government for the economic stability of Pakistan will be membered in the history with golden words,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister also prayed that the ruling alliance might augur well for the progress and prosperity of the country as Pakistan might emerge economically stronger on the next Eid ul Fitr.
He also expressed the resolve to take the country to that destination for which its founders had dreamt of.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma conveys Eid greetings6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in AJK, IIOJK: A tale of zeal & tension36 minutes ago
-
Blaze engulfs shoe store in Bahawalnagar1 hour ago
-
Two killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
COAS celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with front line troops in North Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Kohat police foiled arms smuggling bid, two arrested2 hours ago
-
SSP Hyderabad offers Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Police Headquarter2 hours ago
-
Eid prayers held at 314 locations in Bahawalnagar district2 hours ago
-
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan2 hours ago
-
Body recovered2 hours ago
-
Dr Al-Issa delivers Eid sermon at Faisal Mosque2 hours ago
-
SSP Hyderabad hosts hi-tea for office staff3 hours ago