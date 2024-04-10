Open Menu

PM Extends Eid Greetings To President Zardari, Bilawal, Leaders Of Allied Parties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid greetings to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The prime minister also conveyed Eid greetings to other leaders of the coalition parties in the government, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, expressly thanked them for their cooperation for the betterment of the country.

“Your cooperation in the coalition government for the economic stability of Pakistan will be membered in the history with golden words,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also prayed that the ruling alliance might augur well for the progress and prosperity of the country as Pakistan might emerge economically stronger on the next Eid ul Fitr.

He also expressed the resolve to take the country to that destination for which its founders had dreamt of.

