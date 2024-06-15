PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The prime minister extended warm greetings and best wishes to the amir, the government, and the brotherly people of Qatar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders exchanged views on the importance of Eid ul Adha, which symbolizes sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

“At this joyous moment, both leaders also spoke about the plight of the brave and innocent people of Palestine and urged the international community to redouble peace efforts and ensure an immediate end to violence and bloodshed in the region,” it was further added.

The prime minister and the amir reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for Qatar's support and cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and labor.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the amir for graciously accepting the invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the dates of his visit would be worked out soon.

Separately, on X account, the prime minister said that he had a warm and cordial telephone call with Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Adha.

“Exchanged greetings and best wishes, reaffirming the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar. Also discussed the situation in Palestine and appreciated His Highness the Amir’s efforts for peace in the region,” he further added in the post.