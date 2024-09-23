PM extends greetings on 94th Saudi National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country celebrated its 94th National Day on Monday.

The prime minister, in his message, said that under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom had emerged as a great country of the 21st century, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 a role model for the world, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the Kingdom was playing a leading role in the developing world in business, technology, economy and other fields.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic relations based on religious and cultural values and both countries supported each other through tough times.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire Pakistani nation was grateful for Saudi Arabia's support in the recent stabilization of Pakistan's economy and expressed the hope that both countries would continue to enjoy cordial ties in the future as well.